TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

After a series of photographs, every inch of skin is documented and put on a CD for the firefighter’s dermatologist. So at every check-up, doctors can monitor any changes.
Tucson will vote on a resolution which calls for the city to divest itself financially from any company which profits from the construction of President Trump's border wall.
Governor Ducey declared a statewide emergency Monday in an effort to combat the growing opioid epidemic, according to a release.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No word on when the street will reopen.
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.
Brent Rooker's bloop 2-run single in the 8th gave MSU a 8-6 victory over Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional Final. The Bulldogs won four straight elimination games to advance to Super Regionals.
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.
