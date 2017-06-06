TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. TUCSON JOINS PIMA COUNTY IN OPPOSITION TO THE BUILDING OF A BORDER WALL

Tucson will vote on a resolution that calls for the city to divest itself financially from any company that profits from the construction of President Trump's border wall; joining Pima County and the Tohono O'odham Nation in opposition to the wall.

But Tucson's proposed resolution, not yet in ordinance form, takes the opposition a step further by imposing financial penalties on any company that "designs, builds, or finances" the construction of the proposed wall.

2. DOGS CONTRACT POTENTIALLY DEADLY DISEASE IN PIMA COUNTY

Officials said Leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can infect people and animals, has shown up in six dogs but there have been no human cases reported.

A seventh case came from a dog that frequented the Udall Dog Park on Tanque Verde Road.

Leptospirosis is the number one infectious cause of kidney failure in dogs and it is also linked to liver disease.

Pets and humans can contract the disease by coming into contact with the urine or feces of infected animals, like wild animals or livestock.

The symptoms of Leptospirosis are: vomiting, diarrhea, drinking and/or urinating more than usual, lack of urination, redness in the eyes, depression, change of appetite and fever.

3. GOV. DUCEY DECLARES STATE HEALTH EMERGENCY FOR OPIOID EPIDEMIC

Governor Ducey declared a statewide emergency Monday in an effort to combat the growing opioid epidemic, according to a release.

According to a report from the Arizona Department of Health Services, 790 Arizonans died of opioid overdoses last year, about two people per day. That's a more than 16 percent increase since 2015.

The report projects the number of overdose deaths will grow to 1,000 by 2019 if current trends continue.

As part of the emergency response, the department of health services is looking at ways to prevent abuse through education and better prescribing practices, and working toward more effective treatments.



HAPPENING TODAY

Tucson and Pima County leaders are expected to vote on resolutions condemning the border wall.

The proposed city council ordinance says the city would not even do business with any company profiting from building the wall.

The two governments could join forces with the Tohono O'odham Nation to send a signal to the White House.

WEATHER

A First Alert Action Day is in effect. Expect the hottest temperatures we've seen so far this year with afternoon highs above 105 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for both Tuesday and Wednesday from 11AM until 8PM.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer! Use caution if spending time outside during that time.

