Serious danger lurks in playgrounds during extreme heat

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Fun on the playground could land your children in the hospital. Tuesday, June 6, is forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far in Tucson.

The extreme heat is dangerous especially if you let kids play on playground equipment during peak hours.

Tucson News Now followed Slade Industries, a local shade sail business, to test just how hot playground equipment can get.

Here’s what we discovered:

  • Slide in the sun: 150 degrees
  • Slide in the shade: 98 degrees
  • Metal in the sun: 120 degrees
  • Metal in the shade: 107 degrees
  • Infant swing in the sun: 149 degrees
  • Infant swing in the shade: 106 degrees
  • Sidewalk in the sun: 134 degrees
  • Sidewalk in the shade: 101 degrees
  • Bench in the sun: 122 degrees
  • Bench in the shade: 101 degrees

Experts warn second-degree burns can occur at 120 degrees.

Conrad Masterson, president of Shade Industries said people don’t realize how hot equipment gets under the sun; even in the shade, it could present serious dangers.

“I can totally see putting my kid into that baby swing and not really thinking about it, and I think it has to be something you think about before you just let your kids go just play,” Masterson said.

As a professional, he admits our findings were shocking.

“When I checked that baby seat that kind of scared me,” he said.

Masterson says to avoid letting your children on the playground between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. This time span is the hottest time of day.

