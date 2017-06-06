Serious danger lurks in playgrounds during extreme heat

Fun on the playground could land your children in the hospital. Tuesday, June 6, is forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far in Tucson.

The extreme heat is dangerous especially if you let kids play on playground equipment during peak hours.

These swings heated up to 150 degrees in the sun!! ?? 107 in the shade. 2nd degree burns happen at 120. @TucsonNewsNow #tucson pic.twitter.com/8KSPYVj4Iq — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) June 6, 2017

Tucson News Now followed Slade Industries, a local shade sail business, to test just how hot playground equipment can get.

Here’s what we discovered:

Slide in the sun: 150 degrees

Slide in the shade: 98 degrees

Metal in the sun: 120 degrees

Metal in the shade: 107 degrees

Infant swing in the sun: 149 degrees

Infant swing in the shade: 106 degrees

Sidewalk in the sun: 134 degrees

Sidewalk in the shade: 101 degrees

Bench in the sun: 122 degrees

Bench in the shade: 101 degrees

Experts warn second-degree burns can occur at 120 degrees.

Conrad Masterson, president of Shade Industries said people don’t realize how hot equipment gets under the sun; even in the shade, it could present serious dangers.

“I can totally see putting my kid into that baby swing and not really thinking about it, and I think it has to be something you think about before you just let your kids go just play,” Masterson said.

As a professional, he admits our findings were shocking.

“When I checked that baby seat that kind of scared me,” he said.

Masterson says to avoid letting your children on the playground between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. This time span is the hottest time of day.

