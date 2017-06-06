How to keep your AC running efficiently during excessive heat

Tucson is under a Excessive Heat Warning this Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures expected to reach more than 105 degrees.
Tucson is under a Excessive Heat Warning this Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures expected to reach more than 105 degrees.
Fun on the playground could land your children in the hospital. Tuesday is forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far in Tucson.
Fun on the playground could land your children in the hospital. Tuesday is forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far in Tucson.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
After a series of photographs, every inch of skin is documented and put on a CD for the firefighter’s dermatologist. So at every check-up, doctors can monitor any changes.
After a series of photographs, every inch of skin is documented and put on a CD for the firefighter’s dermatologist. So at every check-up, doctors can monitor any changes.
Tucson will vote on a resolution which calls for the city to divest itself financially from any company which profits from the construction of President Trump's border wall.
Tucson will vote on a resolution which calls for the city to divest itself financially from any company which profits from the construction of President Trump's border wall.
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.
Congressman Clay Higgins has garnered a lot of social media reaction with one of his latest Facebook posts.
Congressman Clay Higgins has garnered a lot of social media reaction with one of his latest Facebook posts.