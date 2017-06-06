How to keep your AC running efficiently during excessive heat

Tucson is under a Excessive Heat Warning on Tuesday, June 6, and Wednesday, June 7, with high temperatures expected to reach more than 105 degrees.

Tucson News Now talked to a local air conditioning company to find out how to keep air conditioners running efficiently all summer long.

Zac Sharpe, general manager with Breezeways Air Conditioning and Heating wants to dispel a common misconception.

He says do not turn off the air conditioner when leaving your house or apartment during the summer because it is going to take a lot more energy to cool the home back down when you return. Instead, he says keep the air conditioner on and raise the thermostat a few degrees when you leave.

He also stressed the importance of cleaning the air filters. He said an air conditioner unit works harder if it has to blow air through the a dirty filter, so he recommends changing or washing the filter every time you get the electric bill.

Sharpe encourages pre-cooling your home during the excessive heat by turning the thermostat down at night. The process should keep your home cool throughout the day by storing the cool air.

