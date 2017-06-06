Restrictions over with completion of SR 77 blasting work

Months of traffic restrictions for blasting that's been part of a state highway project in southeastern Arizona are over.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No word on when the street will reopen.
State and federal officials want to know what the public thinks about a proposed Sonoran Corridor connecting Interstate 10 and Interstate 19 south of Tucson International Airport as they begin an anticipated three-year environmental study of the idea.
Roads are open again on Saturday morning after a crash involving a pedestrian with serious injuries closed south 12th Avenue between Elvira Road and Corona Road on Friday night, according to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay.
The crash involved a tractor-trailer and resulted in serious injury.
