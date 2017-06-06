Queen of the Night bloom watch at Tohono Chul

Catch a rare and special moment at Tohono Chul. See the Queen of the Night bloom!

Tohono Chul has the largest private collection of Night Blooming Cereus in the entire world. Flowers start opening at 5 p.m. and are in full bloom by 8 p.m.

(Graphic Source: Tohono Chul Park)

Get updates on how the flowers are doing and when the magical moment will happen by signing up for alerts.

