Tuesday Tail(s): Kiki & Dahlia

Today's Tuesday Tails are Kiki and Dahlia. These two are not a bonded pair and can go to separate homes.

Kiki is a 7-year-old Chihuahua. She loves to have fun and previously lived with other dogs her size.

Dahlia is 5-year-old pit bull terrier mix. She is a sweet soul and loves people.

Both Dahlia and Kiki's fees have been waived. Only a $17 licensing fee applies. All PACC pets go home vaccinated, micro chipped, and with a free vet visit voucher.

PACC is always looking for foster families for the pets. Interested parties click HERE.

