KOLD HEROES: Man helps students on autism spectrum

From chasing breaking news to a small quiet apartment complex near the University of Arizona, Ken Hosto made a career move that’s changing the lives of young adults who are struggling to gain independence.

"I've learned things like how to clean my own apartment, how to cook, how to get out of the building in case there's a fire."

All these skills a big challenge for Joe Cox before coming to Chapel Haven West.

"I was not very confident and I was looking to expand my social circle but I didn't really have the options to do that,” said Joe.

It’s a place where students on the autism spectrum can feel at home.

They’re learning social skills and how to relate to others.

Joe’s life is forever changed. He says when he needed someone to believe in him, Ken was there.

"First of all, he's helped me because he has given me the skills I need to go out into the real world and to be a functionally independent young adult."

Ken Hosto is the Executive Director at Chapel Haven West.

"Someone can fold their socks with them go grocery shopping with them and those things, but no one can really give other people good thoughts about us we're the only ones that can do that."

Ken and his team do that every day for students just like Joe.

Much different from his former job as a news photographer, but it was a change that hit close to home.

"I saw my sister raising a son on the autism spectrum and trying to make his world as normal as it could possibly be, and he is this amazing young man that is living in Denver now,” said Ken.

That’s exactly what Ken wants for his students, an amazing life full of purpose.

"All of those small pieces add up to the whole of this really cool life that I want to have for myself and that's what we want for our students.”

Joe is the first student to live and take the classes at Chapel Haven West taking while going to school full time at the University of Arizona.

“That's what has made Joe as successful as he's been through the university, friendships and those kinds of things,” said Ken.

Reminding Joe to not look at autism as a disability but just a part of who he is.

"I consider that it is what makes me, me. It is what makes me unique,” said Joe.

"We're helping these young adults just be the people who they want to be and they're able to be now. That's really cool,” said Ken.

For more information on Chapel Haven West, CLICK HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.