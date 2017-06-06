PAW Patrol LIVE set for Arizona stop

PAW Patrol Live is on a roll, and it's heading to Arizona this fall.

The five-show run in Arizona will be at Comerica Threatre in Phoenix Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 16-17.

The online-only pre-sale will be held on Ticketmaster.

No job is too big, no pup is too small and all paws will be on deck for the live version of the popular children's show featuring a team of young pups that each have a job to do, from fighting fires to recycling. They go on missions to help others, using their unique talents and working as a team to accomplish the mission.

The live show is also slated to introduce a new character to the team "Pirate Day in Adventure Bay:"

It's Pirate Day in Adventure Bay, and Mayor Goodway is getting ready for a big celebration! But first, Ryder and his team of pirate pups must rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. When they do, they also discover a secret pirate treasure map! The PAW Patrol set out over land and sea to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway’s celebration before Mayor Humdinger finds it first! The pups will need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including some help from the newest pup … Tracker!

The shows will be at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Ticket prices range from $22 to $74. Additional fees may apply.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.