Tucson man pleads guilty in stabbing deaths of grandparents

Mary Louise and Erskin Fulgham were stabbed to death on July 24, 2013. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The Tucson man accused in the brutal stabbing deaths of his grandparents in 2013 has reached a plea deal.

According to a spokeswoman for the Pima County Attorney's Office, Kyle Austin Drattlo pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday, June 6.

READ MORE: Tucson pair sentenced for roles in brutal double homicide

Drattlo is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole. He will be sentenced July 28.

Drattlo's grandparents Erskin and Mary Louise Fulgham were killed on July 24, 2013.

Christopher Edward Terry and Brianna Harding were sentenced in the case in August 2015. Terry pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and was given two consecutive life sentences. Harding pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible to apply for parole after 25 years.

Police said the three were involved in the stabbing deaths of the Fulghams before stealing $150 and the couple's car. The trio was captured by police as they were driving through Nevada.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.