Learn how tattoos can help cancer survivors at 'Ask The Artist' event

One of the nation's biggest health insurers says it will not return to Ohio's public insurance exchanges next year, a decision that could open more holes in the Affordable Care Act's increasingly thin system for...
One of the nation's biggest health insurers says it will not return to Ohio's public insurance exchanges next year, a decision that could open more holes in the Affordable Care Act's increasingly thin system for helping people buy coverage.
The event is hosted by the Beat Cancer Boot Camp group and will be held at Udall Park, located at 7200 East Tanque Verde Road, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event is hosted by the Beat Cancer Boot Camp group and will be held at Udall Park, located at 7200 East Tanque Verde Road, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.