Learn how tattoos can help cancer survivors at 'Ask The Artist' event

A Tucson fitness program for cancer patients is showing how tattoos can help restore the body image of those battling cancer by addressing their post-surgical scars at a 2-hour event Tuesday, June 6.

The event is hosted by the Beat Cancer Boot Camp group and will be held at Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Guests will have a chance to meet with a tattoo artist and learn about tattoos on post-surgical scars.For more information on the Beat Cancer Boot Camp, click HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.