Williams gives verbal to Arizona

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Five-star point guard Brandon Williams announced on Twitter that he has committed to play ball at the University of Arizona.

Dear University of Arizona,

I'm your Point Guard#COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/jzZndvHikn — Brandon Williams (@TheeBWill) June 6, 2017

This is big for a few reasons. One, Williams, a 6'1" point guard out of Crespi in Southern California, is ranked as the third best point guard in the 2018 class. He joins another five-star recruit, Shareef O'Neal as the bedrocks of Sean Miller's recruiting class.

In addition, Williams announcement all but puts to rest any speculation that Miller would be in the running for the Ohio State vacancy made available after the Buckeyes parted ways with long time head coach Thad Matta.

Williams picked Arizona over schools including UCLA, USC, Kansas, and Gonzaga.

