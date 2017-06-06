Increased camping fee proposed for Chiricahua National Monument

Tohono Chul has the largest private collection of Night Blooming Cereus in the entire world.
The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an April 2017 robbery.
Our Founding Fathers knew their great experiment of government by the people would not survive without freedom of speech.
Summertime staples like swimming pools and air conditioning are out of reach for firefighters in southern Arizona responding to an emergency.
San Diego will be home port for the 421-foot USS Gabrielle Giffords, the Navy's 10th littoral combat ship.
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.
