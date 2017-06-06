Help Tucson police identify robbery suspect

The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an April 2017 robbery.
The Tucson man accused in the brutal stabbing deaths of his grandparents in 2013 has reached a plea deal.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is crediting an 88-CRIME tip for the arrest of a strong-arm robbery suspect.
FBI agents served a search warrant at Rio Rico Health and Wellness, Inc. at 3225 S. 12th Avenue on Saturday, June 3.
The Tucson Police Department has issued a felony arrest warrant for Oscar Servando Garcia-Pineda, who was involved in a fatal hit and run crash on South Park Avenue and East Drexel Road.
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.
