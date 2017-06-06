Help Tucson police identify robbery suspect

The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an April 2017 robbery.

According to a TPD release the suspect entered the Circle K at 2 West Valencia Road and walked around the store, he picked up several items and took them to the register. Once at the register he put his hand in his jacket and implied he had a gun while demanding money from the clerk.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

He was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store, last seen walking towards the apartments at 175 West Valencia.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, 18 to 25 years old, 5-foot-10, and weighing 160 to 180 pounds.

Anyone who has seen this suspect is asked to call 911, those who wish to remain anonymous can call 88-CRIME (520-882-7463) or go online to 88Crime.org.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.