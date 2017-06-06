New distribution point for monsoon sandbags

The City of Tucson is moving where the public can pick up sandbags.

With the start of monsoon happening in the next couple of weeks, flooded streets are possible. The city of Tucson is offering sandbags once again, though this year the distribution point has moved.

According to City officials more than 30,000 bags were distributed last year.

A midtown fire station was the distribution point last year, and this year the Tucson Department of Transportation is moving it to the Tucson Rodeo Grounds. This move is due to traffic safety concerns at the old distribution point.

From a traffic congestion and safety standpoint, stated officials, the Rodeo Grounds are better suited to distributing the sandbags.

A date for distributing has not been set yet, but city officials wanted the public to know that the program will be happening for 2017.

