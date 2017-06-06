Rio Nuevo soothes Tucson city council funding fears

The chairman of the Rio Nuevo board, Fletcher McCusker, aimed to soothe the fears of several Tucson city council members about its spending habits during a meeting on Tuesday.
10 years after their last national championship, the story of the 2007 Arizona Wildcat softball season as told by the players who lived it.
Summertime staples like swimming pools and air conditioning are out of reach for firefighters in southern Arizona responding to an emergency.
Tohono Chul has the largest private collection of Night Blooming Cereus in the entire world.
The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an April 2017 robbery.
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.
President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.
