Tucson Boys Chorus sings national anthem in Texas

The Tucson Boys Chorus was on a road trip Tuesday, June 6, when they sang at the Texas Rangers, New York Mets game in Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX.

The group is on a 12-day tour of Texas.

Check out the video here: https://youtu.be/i85nIoWQstk

