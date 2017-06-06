Tucson Boys Chorus sings national anthem in Texas - Tucson News Now

Tucson Boys Chorus sings national anthem in Texas

(Source: Tucson Boys Chorus)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Boys Chorus was on a road trip Tuesday, June 6, when they sang at the Texas Rangers, New York Mets game in Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX.

The group is on a 12-day tour of Texas. 

Check out the video here: https://youtu.be/i85nIoWQstk

