Tucson police investigating midtown homicide

Tucson police is investigating a homicide in the 3200 block of Seneca Street.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the department, said when officers arrived they found a man in a common area of Bella Vista Apartments who had obvious signs of trauma .

TPD working a homicide investigation at 3201 E. Seneca. 1 adult male deceased. Sgt. Bay is enrt. ETA 45 minutes. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/51NEei1e3A — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) June 7, 2017

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No suspects have been identified, but police believe whoever is responsible fled on foot.

Investigators expect to spend several more hours on the scene.

Police believe the victim and attacker knew each other.

