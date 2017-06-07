TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. UPDATE: TUCSON PASSES RESOLUTION AGAINST BORDER WALL

Tucson city council voted unanimously favor of the resolution that opposes construction of the border wall, with a few changes to the wording.

Now Pascua Yaqui Tribe chairman Robert Valencia explains "it's better united than separated." #Tucson pic.twitter.com/smDw1s3U4z — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) June 6, 2017



The resolution calls for the city to divest itself financially from any company that profits from the construction of President Trump's border wall.

Tucson is joining Pima County and the Tohono O'odham Nation in opposition to the wall.



2. RIO NUEVO SOOTHES TUCSON CITY COUNCIL FUNDING FEARS

The chairman of the Rio Nuevo board, Fletcher McCusker, aimed to soothe the fears of several Tucson city council members about its spending habits during a meeting on Tuesday.

Rio Nuevo has sparked about $250 million in construction and business investment in downtown by providing incentives or seed money for a variety of projects.

With all the activity, the council began to wonder if Rio Nuevo was not "in over its head."

Rio Nuevo's funding ends in 2025 but the board says it will be aggressive in trying to get an extension from the state lawmakers in the next session.

McCusker says with the funding it expects, about $30 million, he will be able to generate another $300 million in downtown investment.



3. TUCSON POLICE INVESTIGATING MIDTOWN HOMICIDE

Tucson police is investigating a homicide in the 3200 block of Seneca Street.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the department, said when officers arrived they found a man in a common area of Bella Vista Apartments who had obvious signs of trauma.

TPD working a homicide investigation at 3201 E. Seneca. 1 adult male deceased. Sgt. Bay is enrt. ETA 45 minutes. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/51NEei1e3A — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) June 7, 2017

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No suspects have been identified, but police believe whoever is responsible fled on foot.



HAPPENING TODAY

ADOT will begin a three-year study for the proposed Sonoran Corridor.

The corrodor would connect Interstate 19 to I-10 south of Tucson International Airport.

There is a public comment period through July 15.



WEATHER

We have another First Alert Action Day with temperatures expected to reach 102 degrees.

Isolated storms are possible during the afternoon and early evening around southern Arizona. Best chance is in Cochise County.



