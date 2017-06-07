Arizona renters have rights when it comes to staying cool

Tucson police is investigating a homicide in the 3200 block of Seneca Street.
The chairman of the Rio Nuevo board, Fletcher McCusker, aimed to soothe the fears of several Tucson city council members about its spending habits during a meeting on Tuesday.
The crews with Northwest Fire District have relied on their rehab unit for support at scenes since 2005.
The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an April robbery.
From chasing breaking news to a small quiet apartment complex near the University of Arizona, Ken Hosto made a career move that’s changing the lives of young adults who are struggling to gain independence.
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.
Black Mountain Middle School staff and editors used a historical map which had the racial slur on it.
Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.
A black bear became a social media star after breaking into an apartment and stopping to pound out a chord on a piano.
Six-year-old child confirmed dead in West Columbia house fire.
