Arizona renters have rights when it comes to staying cool

Southern Arizonans depend on air-conditioning in the summer months, and when the AC is broken homeowners can call a repair service, but renters have to jump through some hoops to get their units working again.

Attorney James Whitehill at Whitehill Law Offices, P.C. says tenants should know they have rights when it comes to staying cool.



The first week of June came with an extreme heat warning, and Whitehill says that makes a lack of air-conditioning a health and safety violation.

If your unit isn't working you need to act now.

Whitehill suggests renters write a notice to their landlord explaining in detail all the problems that they are having. Leave you cell phone number in case they need to contact you.

From the day of that written notice, a landlord has five days to make changes. “There’s a reasonable time to act. It’s not any different than anything else that they might be experiencing. If you take your car in and there is a problem most of us don’t expect it to be done in the next hour. It might take them the next day,” Whitehill explains.

Still if the landlord does not make changes, you can move into a temporary housing location (friend’s house or hotel), or purchase your own air conditioner.

Whitehill says, “If you are faced with a landlord who is unavailable, won’t talk to you, won’t deal with it then you need to understand that the Arizona Residential Landlord Tenant Act gives you additional options and strategies that you can pursue.”

If that doesn't work you have the option to terminate your lease.

Finally, you should file a complaint with the Pima County Health Department or City of Tucson Housing Department.

If you are experiencing problems with you air conditioning you can arrange for reduced fee consolations. Call the Pima County Bar Associate Lawyers Referral Office at 623-4624.

