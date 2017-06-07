Construction causing heavy traffic on Nogales Highway - Tucson News Now

Construction causing heavy traffic on Nogales Highway

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Tucson police are asking drivers to avoid the construction area at Corona Road and Nogales Highway.

Police said the construction is causing traffic to back up north all the way to Valencia Road.

Traffic is reduced to one lane.

