Construction causing heavy traffic on Nogales Highway

Tucson police are asking drivers to avoid the Corona Road and Nogales Highway construction area.
Months of traffic restrictions for blasting that's been part of a state highway project in southeastern Arizona are over.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No word on when the street will reopen.
State and federal officials want to know what the public thinks about a proposed Sonoran Corridor connecting Interstate 10 and Interstate 19 south of Tucson International Airport as they begin an anticipated three-year environmental study of the idea.
Roads are open again on Saturday morning after a crash involving a pedestrian with serious injuries closed south 12th Avenue between Elvira Road and Corona Road on Friday night, according to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay.
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.
The moon does not orbit the Earth in a perfect circle. During a micro-moon, it's 30,000 miles farther away than during a supermoon.
President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Cincinnati Wednesday and use the Ohio River as a backdrop as he announces his new waterways infrastructure plan.
