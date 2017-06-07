Construction causing heavy traffic on Nogales Highway

Tucson police are asking drivers to avoid the construction area at Corona Road and Nogales Highway.

#HEADSUP: We have a BIG backup here, per @Tucson_Police, S of @TucsonAirport at Nog Hwy/Corona Rd. Plan for delays. pic.twitter.com/x8DFcS00ri — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) June 7, 2017

Police said the construction is causing traffic to back up north all the way to Valencia Road.

Traffic is reduced to one lane.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.