Pet Pals: Meet Gunther! - Tucson News Now

Pet Pals: Meet Gunther!

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This week's Pet Pal is Gunther.

This one-year-old pit bull mix is a giant sweetheart.

He has lots of energy, so he'd thrive with an active family who's willing to use his brain.

To learn more about Gunther contact The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.

HSSAZ is also making a lot of headway with their new facility. They need more help with funding to finish the new building.

If you'd like to make a donation visit https://hssaz.org/building/.

  Pet Pals: Meet Gunther!

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-06-07 17:20:01 GMT

  How to spot heat sickness in dogs

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-06-06 23:55:22 GMT

  Tuesday Tail(s): Kiki & Dahlia

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-06 22:44:47 GMT
    Kiki, and Dahlia (Source: Tucson News Now)Kiki, and Dahlia (Source: Tucson News Now)

