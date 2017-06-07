Pet Pals: Meet Gunther!

Gunther has lots of energy, so he'd thrive with an active family who's willing to use his brain.
Arizona law requires owners provide their pets adequate food, water, shelter and medical attention.
Today's Tuesday Tails are Kiki and Dahlia. These two are not a bonded pair and can go to separate homes.
Several dogs in Pima County have contracted a potentially deadly disease, according to authorities. Officials said Leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can infect people and animals, has shown up in six dogs but there have been no human cases reported.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is reminding the public that as temperatures get hotter, they may see more baby Cooper's hawks start hitting the ground.
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.
