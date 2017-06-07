Pet Pals: Meet Gunther!

This week's Pet Pal is Gunther.

This one-year-old pit bull mix is a giant sweetheart.

He has lots of energy, so he'd thrive with an active family who's willing to use his brain.

To learn more about Gunther contact The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.

HSSAZ is also making a lot of headway with their new facility. They need more help with funding to finish the new building.

If you'd like to make a donation visit https://hssaz.org/building/.

