Little girl laments heat in adorable rant

"The pool is a hot tub." "I can't even cry about it ... my tears evaporate!"

In an adorable rant on Facebook, 2-year-old Mila laments the Arizona heat. She can't even go outside, people!

We get it, Mila. We hate it too when our Popsicles melt. The struggle is real.

You're right about those meteorologists. We all know it's their fault (OK, maybe not).

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.