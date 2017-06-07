Rescue teams come to aid of hiker at Tanque Verde Falls

Search and rescue teams from the Pima County Sheriff's Department were called to the Tanque Verde Falls after a hiker was reported to be suffering from heat-related issues.

The man's condition was not immediately available.

He needed to be rescued from the upper falls portion of Tanque Verde Falls, according to PCSD Dep. Ryan Inglett.

Inglett said before noon on Wednesday, June 7, rescuers knew the man's location, and were expected to make contact with him soon.

**PCSD Summer Safety Series**

If you're going to be spending the weekend outdoors, please plan ahead and keep yourself safe! pic.twitter.com/65RJADAfRe — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) June 7, 2017

