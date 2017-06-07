Grease fire destroys kitchen, family displaced

The town hall is scheduled for June 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sierra Vista City Hall council chambers.
The town hall is scheduled for June 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sierra Vista City Hall council chambers.
"The pool is a hot tub." "I can't even cry about it ... my tears evaporate!" In an adorable rant on Facebook, 2-year-old Mila laments the Arizona heat.
"The pool is a hot tub." "I can't even cry about it ... my tears evaporate!" In an adorable rant on Facebook, 2-year-old Mila laments the Arizona heat.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man suspected of robbing a Subway restaurant on May 31.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man suspected of robbing a Subway restaurant on May 31.
Twenty-five firefighters spent six minutes knocking down a grease fire that destroyed a kitchen, and displaced a family.
Twenty-five firefighters spent six minutes knocking down a grease fire that destroyed a kitchen, and displaced a family.
Search and rescue teams from the Pima County Sheriff's Department were called to the Tanque Verde Falls today after a hiker was reported to be suffering from heat-related issues.
Search and rescue teams from the Pima County Sheriff's Department were called to the Tanque Verde Falls today after a hiker was reported to be suffering from heat-related issues.
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.
A report by Forbes alleges the Trump Foundation made money off fundraisers for a children's cancer charity.
A report by Forbes alleges the Trump Foundation made money off fundraisers for a children's cancer charity.
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.