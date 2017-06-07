Grease fire destroys kitchen, family displaced

Twenty-five firefighters spent six minutes knocking down a grease fire that destroyed a kitchen, and displaced a family.

Tucson Fire Captain Andy Skaggs said the fire happened in the 1800 block of South San Jose Street.

A grease fire is what caused this kitchen to be destroyed. #firesafety never add H2O to a grease fire, smother it or use a fire extinguisher pic.twitter.com/I7qcpU6FYD — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) June 7, 2017

The fire spread from the kitchen to the rest of the apartment. Adjoining units were not damaged.

No injuries were reported, but two adults, two children, and two dogs were displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

