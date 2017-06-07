Grease fire destroys kitchen, family displaced - Tucson News Now

Grease fire destroys kitchen, family displaced

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Twenty-five firefighters spent six minutes knocking down a grease fire that destroyed a kitchen, and displaced a family.

Tucson Fire Captain Andy Skaggs said the fire happened in the 1800 block of South San Jose Street.

The fire spread from the kitchen to the rest of the apartment. Adjoining units were not damaged.

No injuries were reported, but two adults, two children, and two dogs were displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

