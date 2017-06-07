PCSD searching for suspect in Subway robbery

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man suspected of robbing a Subway restaurant on May 31.

According to a release, the man entered the Subway at 5095 North La Canada Drive, and told the employee he had a gun, and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect then fled the store and got into the passenger seat of a red sedan.

The man is described as:

White

In his mid to late 30's

Approximately 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 and weighs 160 to 180 pounds

Has short dark hair and a goatee

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, red pullover sweatshirt, and jeans.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1. You can also submit tips anonymously to 88-CRIME by phone, or at 88crime.org.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.