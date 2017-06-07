Sierra Vista invites feedback for budget town hall

The Sierra Vista City Council is inviting the public to submit questions ahead of a town hall to discuss the proposed city budget.

The town hall is scheduled for June 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers.

Residents can email their questions to PIO@SierraVistaAZ.gov, "message" them to the "City of Sierra Vista" Facebook page or submit them in person at City Hall. Questions must be submitted by 8 a.m. on June 14.

Additional questions can be submitted during the meeting and may be addressed as time allows.

Two work sessions are scheduled for Monday, June 12, at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, June 13, at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall. Residents are encouraged to learn more about the proposed budget at the budget work sessions.

Those who are unable to attend the budget work sessions or the town hall meeting can watch on the local public access station, Ch. 12, or online on the city's website. To see the livestream, go to SierraVistaAZ.gov and search for "channel 12."

