UPDATE: SR 82 closed because of brush fire; multiple fires reported in southeastern AZ

A fire burns north of SR 82 on June 7. (Source: See It, Snap It, Send It/Suzanne T)

A fire burns in Dragoon on June 7. (Source: George Thompson)

A brush fire burning east of Sonoita forced highway officials to close State Route 82 in northeast Santa Cruz County on Wednesday, June 7.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, SR is closed between Mileposts 37 and 41.

CLOSED: A brush fire closed SR 82 between mileposts 37 and 41

east of Sonoita. #AZTraffic pic.twitter.com/icnXXLK1AY — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 7, 2017

Meanwhile, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office says lightning is a possible cause of multiple fires burning in the county.

According to a posts on the CCSO Facebook page, five fires brush or grass fires and a hay bale fire were reported.

The fires were reported in the following locations:

5 miles southwest of J6

Off I-10 near Bowie

Jordan Canyon, off N. Buzzard Creek Trail and E. Tough Stone Trail in Dragoon

In the Whetstone Mountains, about 5 miles north of the East Gate of Fort Huachuca

On a ridge between Mileposts 7 and 10 on Davis Road

Off Highway 191 between W. Sandal Street and W. Old Diamond D Drive (hay bale fire)

Thunderstorms are building across southeast Arizona, from eastern Santa Cruz and Pima counties to the New Mexico state line.

STAY AHEAD OF THE STORM: Download the First Alert Weather app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.