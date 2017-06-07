UPDATE: SR 82 closed because of brush fire; multiple fires repor - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: SR 82 closed because of brush fire; multiple fires reported in southeastern AZ

By Tucson News Now Staff
A fire burns in Dragoon on June 7. (Source: George Thompson) A fire burns in Dragoon on June 7. (Source: George Thompson)
A fire burns north of SR 82 on June 7. (Source: See It, Snap It, Send It/Suzanne T) A fire burns north of SR 82 on June 7. (Source: See It, Snap It, Send It/Suzanne T)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A brush fire burning east of Sonoita forced highway officials to close State Route 82 in northeast Santa Cruz County on Wednesday, June 7.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, SR is closed between Mileposts 37 and 41.

Meanwhile, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office says lightning is a possible cause of multiple fires burning in the county.

According to a posts on the CCSO Facebook page, five fires brush or grass fires and a hay bale fire were reported.

The fires were reported in the following locations:

  • 5 miles southwest of J6
  • Off I-10 near Bowie
  • Jordan Canyon, off N. Buzzard Creek Trail and E. Tough Stone Trail in Dragoon
  • In the Whetstone Mountains, about 5 miles north of the East Gate of Fort Huachuca
  • On a ridge between Mileposts 7 and 10 on Davis Road
  • Off Highway 191 between W. Sandal Street and W. Old Diamond D Drive (hay bale fire)

Thunderstorms are building across southeast Arizona, from eastern Santa Cruz and Pima counties to the New Mexico state line.

