Middle school students participate in Banner UMC Camp Scrubs - Tucson News Now

Middle school students participate in Banner UMC Camp Scrubs

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It was a busy day for 20 Tucson middle-schoolers participating in this year’s Camp Scrubs at Banner UMC.  

They learned CPR… 

(Photo Source: Banner University Medical Center)

Practiced their surgical technique in our Simulation Lab… 

(Photo Source: Banner University Medical Center)

Gowned up for a mock “surgery”…

(Photo Source: Banner University Medical Center)

And even checked out an air ambulance on the hospital’s helipad.

