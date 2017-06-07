Middle school students participate in Banner UMC Camp Scrubs

It was a busy day for 20 Tucson middle-schoolers participating in this year’s Camp Scrubs at Banner UMC.

They learned CPR…

Practiced their surgical technique in our Simulation Lab…

Gowned up for a mock “surgery”…

And even checked out an air ambulance on the hospital’s helipad.

