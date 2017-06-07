Man stunned by stabbing in "relatively quiet" neighborhood

Frank Mendez and his family were hopeful when they moved to their midtown neighborhood about 10 years ago. They wanted what any new homeowner would want.



"We wanted a stable, working-class neighborhood to establish ourselves in," he said. "Up until now, it's been relatively quiet."



Relatively quiet, until the homicide near his home late Tuesday night broke the silence.



"Tucson Police Department cruisers - there was about three of them, with lights and sirens, that came down the block. Then, shortly behind them, was the fire department," Mendez explained Wednesday.



Officers are investigating the homicide in the 3200 block of East Seneca Street.



Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay said that when officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 9:45 Tuesday night, they found a man in a common area of Bella Vista Apartments who had obvious signs of trauma.

According to a news release, members from the Tucson Fire Department responded to treat the man for his injuries. He was taken to Banner University Medical Center but "succumbed to injuries while at the hospital" and was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, the news release said.



The investigation ramped up Wednesday morning as the sun came up on East Seneca Street.



Police told our reporter at the scene that the suspect ran away.

He has not been found, and has left behind worry and fear for those neighbors, like Mendez, who are left dealing with the aftermath.



"One of the most troubling things that's happened," he said.



In the news release, police said the suspect has not yet been identified, but that "it appears the person or persons responsible were known to the victim and this was not a random act."



Detectives are encouraging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward anonymously by calling 911 or 88-CRIME.

