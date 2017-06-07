Non-profit helping cool down homes

Over the last two weeks, there has been an increase in requests for the Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona, to fix or replace swamp coolers for residents in Pima County.



The group has a small group of volunteers that will go out work on evaporative coolers. However, with so many requests, they don’t have enough volunteers.



They help residents that are low income and they have to meet specific requirements. Usually there is no charge to the resident.

Spending the day on a roof in the heat. As volunteers fix swamp coolers for free. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/xHl1XdyUBA — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) June 7, 2017

If you would like to learn more about this group and how you can help, click here: http://www.chrpaz.org/donate.html

