Minimum wage causes social service agency cutbacks

Chris Cobb of Tucson scaled the former Mt. McKinley, now known as Denali, in Alaska. Cobb set out on this dangerous adventure three weeks ago but spent months in training.
No word yet on what caused the outage.
There were winners and losers in the vote. The winners are the workers who get a bump in pay and time off to go to the doctor, take care of a family member or stay home because they are actually sick and still get paid for it. The losers are harder to pinpoint and is oftentimes left up to opinion.
Over the last two weeks, there has been an increase in requests for the Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona, to fix or replace swamp coolers for residents in Pima County.
The Smith Fire in the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area burned about 1,200 acres before its forward progress was stopped by 5 p.m.
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.
A Euclid wife, along with her three adult children, were sentenced Wednesday morning in connection to the death of their 63-year-old husband and father.
