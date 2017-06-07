Tucson man scales Denali for veterans

A Tucson man is on his way back home after an astonishing accomplishment; climbing North America's highest peak.

Chris Cobb of Tucson scaled the former Mt. McKinley, now known as Denali, in Alaska. Cobb set out on this dangerous adventure three weeks ago but spent months in training. He battled treacherous storms, blizzards, 50 mile an hour winds, and minus 50 degree weather. It took him 19 days to scale the peak.

His mission...to raise money for the Arizona Fisher House at the Tucson VA, "I was also very proud, lucky, and fortunate to represent the Arizona Fisher House and pull together some funds for them. They're doing great things over there for our military families and our veterans., It's a crucial program and I was able to raise some funds for them through the climb."

The Fisher House Program is a unique private-public partnership between the Fisher House Foundation, the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense that supports America's military in their time of need.

The Fisher House Foundation builds, furnishes, and donates "comfort homes" located on major military bases and VA medical centers such as the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System in Tucson.

Cobb was able to raise $18,000 for the Fisher House by people sponsoring a penny per foot. Those pennies add up when you consider Denali's peak is 20,310 feet. If you would like to add to the money already raised, you can do so by clicking here - http://www.housesfortroops.com/fisherhouse.

Cobb says he can't wait to get out of the cold weather, "I was really happy and proud to represent Tucson here in Alaska, and I'm looking forward to getting home to that sunny Tucson weather!"

