Summer getaway discount for tours & camping at Kartchner Caverns State Park

Kartchner Caverns State Park on Highway 90, nine miles south of I-10 near Benson, is a stunning cave with diverse and unique minerals and formations that continue to grow. This summer, get out and explore the USA Today's Reader's Choice "Best Cave in the USA" by taking advantage of special discounts now through October 14, 2017.

To reserve a discounted tour, call 1-877-MY-PARKS. Mention the discount when reserving your spot. Upon arrival at the park, be prepared to show ID for proof of residency or military status.

Discounts:

$3 off cave tours for Arizona residents

$5 off cave tours for Cochise County residents

$5 off cave tours for active duty military

Buy five nights of camping and get two nights free: applies to everyone

Enjoy a low-cost summer getaway in southeastern Arizona. The campground is beautiful in summer, with monsoon rains and daytime temperatures about 12-15 degrees cooler than Phoenix with a 30-degree drop in temperature overnight.

Besides touring the cave and camping, visit the Discovery Center and explore hiking trails that lead into the Coronado National Forest. Other nearby attractions include Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park, The Copper Queen Mine in Bisbee and Chiricahua National Monument in Willcox.

