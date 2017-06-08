CCSO: Lizard Fire causes evacuations in Dragoon

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is reporting possible evacuations for the Lizard Fire (Dragoon).

Dragoon is an unincorporated community and is about 17 miles east, northeast of Benson.

CCSO deputies, AZ Department of Public Safety, Sheriff's Assist Team are all in the area advising residents to prepare personal belongings and find a safe location to go to.

The American Red Cross has been notified and will be establishing an evacuation shelter plan.

If you live in the area please get your "go bag" ready and be able to leave at a moments notice. Include important papers, medications, identification, money (cash/cards), water, pet needs if you have an animal at home, to include food and water for them.

According to CCSO Dragoon Road at Interstate 10 and Highway 191 is closed. No through traffic will be allowed access so avoid this area until further notice.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

