UPDATE: Lizard Fire now 80 percent contained

Residents should move to an area of safety as soon as possible. Cochise County Sheriff's Office personnel will be in the area directing the evacuations.

Residents should move to an area of safety as soon as possible. Cochise County Sheriff's Office personnel will be in the area directing the evacuations.

Wildfire crews are battling a massive fire in Cochise County. The Lizard Fire has burned more than 7,500 acres in the Dragoon Mountains, near Benson, with no containment.

Wildfire crews are battling a massive fire in Cochise County. The Lizard Fire has burned more than 7,500 acres in the Dragoon Mountains, near Benson, with no containment.

Crew fighting the Lizard Fire in Cochise County this weekend was "in the right place at the right time" on Sunday morning, June 11.

Crew fighting the Lizard Fire in Cochise County this weekend was "in the right place at the right time" on Sunday morning, June 11.

Sedona water tender crew in the 'right place at the right time'

Sedona water tender crew in the 'right place at the right time'

Wildland fire crews have made progress on the Lizard Fire, gaining five percent containment on Saturday.

Wildland fire crews have made progress on the Lizard Fire, gaining five percent containment on Saturday.

Lizard Fire forces families out of their homes

Lizard Fire forces families out of their homes

Sunday marked Day 5 since a reported lightning strike started the Lizard Fire on Wednesday.

Sunday marked Day 5 since a reported lightning strike started the Lizard Fire on Wednesday.

Fire crews kept the flames from causing any damage to the vineyards but some owners did, or still do, worry about smoke taint.

Fire crews kept the flames from causing any damage to the vineyards but some owners did, or still do, worry about smoke taint.

A homemade sign hangs outside the Triangle T Guest Ranch thanking firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, and support teams working on the Lizard Fire that is still burning southeast of Tucson.

A homemade sign hangs outside the Triangle T Guest Ranch thanking firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, and support teams working on the Lizard Fire that is still burning southeast of Tucson.

Thank you sign from residents (Source: Tucson News Now)

Thank you sign from residents (Source: Tucson News Now)

Smoke rises from the fire in the Dragoon Mountains on Friday, June 9. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Devastation from the Lizard Fire (Source: Tucson News Now)

All evacuation orders and pre-evacuation notices relating to the Lizard Fire, burning in northwest Cochise County, have been lifted.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, the fire had burned 15,230 acres and is 80 percent contained.

MOBILE USERS: Photos of the fires in Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.

The Lizard Fire was started by lightning around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. The much smaller Dragoon Fire started around the same time and place. By Friday, June 9, the two fires merged.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.