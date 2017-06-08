UPDATE: Lizard Fire now 80 percent contained - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Lizard Fire now 80 percent contained

By Tucson News Now Staff
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

All evacuation orders and pre-evacuation notices relating to the Lizard Fire, burning in northwest Cochise County, have been lifted.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, the fire had burned 15,230 acres and is 80 percent contained.

The Lizard Fire was started by lightning around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. The much smaller Dragoon Fire started around the same time and place. By Friday, June 9, the two fires merged.

