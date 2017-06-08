UPDATE: Lizard Fire now 80 percent contained

A homemade sign hangs outside the Triangle T Guest Ranch thanking firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, and support teams working on the Lizard Fire that is still burning southeast of Tucson.
A homemade sign hangs outside the Triangle T Guest Ranch thanking firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, and support teams working on the Lizard Fire that is still burning southeast of Tucson.
Fire crews kept the flames from causing any damage to the vineyards but some owners did, or still do, worry about smoke taint.
Fire crews kept the flames from causing any damage to the vineyards but some owners did, or still do, worry about smoke taint.
Sunday marked Day 5 since a reported lightning strike started the Lizard Fire on Wednesday.
Sunday marked Day 5 since a reported lightning strike started the Lizard Fire on Wednesday.
Wildland fire crews have made progress on the Lizard Fire, gaining five percent containment on Saturday.
Wildland fire crews have made progress on the Lizard Fire, gaining five percent containment on Saturday.
Crew fighting the Lizard Fire in Cochise County this weekend was "in the right place at the right time" on Sunday morning, June 11.
Crew fighting the Lizard Fire in Cochise County this weekend was "in the right place at the right time" on Sunday morning, June 11.
Wildfire crews are battling a massive fire in Cochise County. The Lizard Fire has burned more than 7,500 acres in the Dragoon Mountains, near Benson, with no containment.
Wildfire crews are battling a massive fire in Cochise County. The Lizard Fire has burned more than 7,500 acres in the Dragoon Mountains, near Benson, with no containment.
Residents should move to an area of safety as soon as possible. Cochise County Sheriff's Office personnel will be in the area directing the evacuations.
Residents should move to an area of safety as soon as possible. Cochise County Sheriff's Office personnel will be in the area directing the evacuations.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
The R-14 Fire is burning on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation and a pre-evacuation notice has been issued for Cedar Creek residents.
The R-14 Fire is burning on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation and a pre-evacuation notice has been issued for Cedar Creek residents.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
A bacterial infection has spread in the Frye Fire firefighter camp, forcing personnel to be quarantined.
A bacterial infection has spread in the Frye Fire firefighter camp, forcing personnel to be quarantined.
A small wildfire nearly turned into a big problem because of a drone flying over the area, forcing crews to hold back a helicopter with water.
A small wildfire nearly turned into a big problem because of a drone flying over the area, forcing crews to hold back a helicopter with water.
The Reid Park Zoo will close at noon Monday through Friday due to high temperatures.
The Reid Park Zoo will close at noon Monday through Friday due to high temperatures.
Crews temporarily stopped construction work on State Route 86 between Fuller Road and Valencia Road on Saturday because of the summer heat.
Crews temporarily stopped construction work on State Route 86 between Fuller Road and Valencia Road on Saturday because of the summer heat.
Monday begins a week of several First Alert Action Days. While many can beat the heat inside, not everyone has that luxury. The Salvation Army is helping the homeless stay cool but they are in need of donations.
Monday begins a week of several First Alert Action Days. While many can beat the heat inside, not everyone has that luxury. The Salvation Army is helping the homeless stay cool but they are in need of donations.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
The R-14 Fire is burning on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation and a pre-evacuation notice has been issued for Cedar Creek residents.
The R-14 Fire is burning on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation and a pre-evacuation notice has been issued for Cedar Creek residents.
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.
The voter data was on an unsecured Amazon Drive account, and included 1.1 terabytes of personal voter information.
The voter data was on an unsecured Amazon Drive account, and included 1.1 terabytes of personal voter information.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.