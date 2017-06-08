Rincon getting new football field for '17

Rincon-University High School is the second school in Southern Arizona to receive a new football field under the Arizona Cardinals Neighborhood Heroes program.

Neighborhood Heroes invest in two new Arizona high school fields every year in an effort to create the safest playing surface for young athletes.

The Cardinals and partner Walmart have each committed $100,000 to renovation of the Rincon-University football/soccer field.

Rio Rico received a new field prior to this past school year.

The actual re-crowing of the field will begin on June 14 and construction is expected to last for two weeks, the field will then need some time to set prior to the Ribbon Cutting which will take place at the Rangers first home game on Aug. 18th vs. Pueblo High School at 7pm.

