Police searching for shooter in double homicide - Tucson News Now

Police searching for shooter in double homicide

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Police Department investigating a shooting on the south side that killed two men.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at Mission Manor Park at 6100 South 12th Avenue.


 Police said there were multiple 911 calls from people in the area reporting shots fired.

When officers arrived to the western parking lot they found people giving CPR to the two men shot on the ground.

Medics pronounced both men dead a short time later.

Police searched the area for a shooter, but no one was found.

No arrests have been made.

TPD believes a shooter is still on the loose.

Still no word yet on what may have lead up to this shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or 88-crime and remain anonymous.

