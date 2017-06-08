Police searching for shooter in double homicide

A tanker truck fire has closed two west bound lane of Interstate 10 at Grant Road. Department of Public Safety officials said the lanes will be closed for an unknown amount of time.
A tanker truck fire has closed two west bound lane of Interstate 10 at Grant Road. Department of Public Safety officials said the lanes will be closed for an unknown amount of time.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is reporting possible evacuations for the Lizard Fire (Dragoon).
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is reporting possible evacuations for the Lizard Fire (Dragoon).
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says lightning caused a wildfire south of Bowie Wednesday afternoon.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says lightning caused a wildfire south of Bowie Wednesday afternoon.
Tucson Police Department investigating a shooting on the southside that killed two men.
Tucson Police Department investigating a shooting on the southside that killed two men.
The Smith Fire in the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area is at 75 percent contained.
The Smith Fire in the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area is at 75 percent contained.
Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be...
Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be held Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.
An Horry County woman found an alligator at her front door Tuesday night, just before going to bed.
An Horry County woman found an alligator at her front door Tuesday night, just before going to bed.
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.
The boy told his brother one of his teeth was loose but the other wasn’t, charging documents say.
The boy told his brother one of his teeth was loose but the other wasn’t, charging documents say.
Twelve-year-old golden retriever Molson, who was diagnosed with cancer and given just months to live, has had nonstop fun crossing off items on his bucket list, which his owner wrote for him. That included getting married.
Twelve-year-old golden retriever Molson, who was diagnosed with cancer and given just months to live, has had nonstop fun crossing off items on his bucket list, which his owner wrote for him. That included getting married.
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.
The passerby who spotted a toddler walking along Remount Road Wednesday morning during rush hour says she couldn't believe what she was seeing.
The passerby who spotted a toddler walking along Remount Road Wednesday morning during rush hour says she couldn't believe what she was seeing.