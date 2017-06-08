Police searching for shooter in double homicide

Tucson Police Department investigating a shooting on the south side that killed two men.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at Mission Manor Park at 6100 South 12th Avenue.

TPD working a double homicide at Mission Manor Park 6100 S. 12th. Sgt. Bay is onscene. Media stage Santa Clara/Calle Francita pic.twitter.com/glFUnr1DU0 — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) June 8, 2017



Police said there were multiple 911 calls from people in the area reporting shots fired.

When officers arrived to the western parking lot they found people giving CPR to the two men shot on the ground.

Medics pronounced both men dead a short time later.

Police searched the area for a shooter, but no one was found.

Very large scene blocked off right now at the park near 12th and Santa Clara @TucsonNewsNow #tucson pic.twitter.com/tJkE6TbYWa — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) June 8, 2017

No arrests have been made.

TPD believes a shooter is still on the loose.

Still no word yet on what may have lead up to this shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or 88-crime and remain anonymous.

