Bowie fire spreads to 350 acres - Tucson News Now

Bowie fire spreads to 350 acres

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: InciWeb) (Source: InciWeb)

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says lightning caused a wildfire south of Bowie Wednesday afternoon.

The Mountain Diamond Community was evacuated. No structures are in danger, according to a release.

The Bureau of Land Management attacked the fire with air and ground resources. Crews expect to have the fire contained by Saturday night.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly