Bowie fire spreads to 350 acres

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says lightning caused a wildfire south of Bowie Wednesday afternoon.

The Mountain Diamond Community was evacuated. No structures are in danger, according to a release.

The Bureau of Land Management attacked the fire with air and ground resources. Crews expect to have the fire contained by Saturday night.

(2/2) #BowieFire resources incl airtankers worked until nightfall to keep it out of the canyon. Will continue efforts in morning. #AZFire — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) June 8, 2017

