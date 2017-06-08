Bowie fire spreads to 350 acres

A tanker truck fire has closed two west bound lane of Interstate 10 at Grant Road. Department of Public Safety officials said the lanes will be closed for an unknown amount of time.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is reporting possible evacuations for the Lizard Fire (Dragoon).
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says lightning caused a wildfire south of Bowie Wednesday afternoon.
Tucson Police Department investigating a shooting on the southside that killed two men.
The Smith Fire in the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area is at 75 percent contained.
Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be...
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.
An Horry County woman found an alligator at her front door Tuesday night, just before going to bed.
There are dramatically different accounts of what happened inside of the State House between two lawmakers, representatives Gilda Cobb-Hunter (D- Orangeburg) and Jerry Govan (D-Orangeburg), on May 11, 2017.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
The passerby who spotted a toddler walking along Remount Road Wednesday morning during rush hour says she couldn't believe what she was seeing.
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.
