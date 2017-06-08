Tanker truck fire closes two west bound lanes of I-10

A tanker truck fire has closed two west bound lane of Interstate 10 at Grant Road.

Department of Public Safety officials said the lanes will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

#FIRE: A tanker truck fire on WB I-10 has closed 2 WB Lanes at Grant. Keep left. No word on reopening/injuries. pic.twitter.com/DJoycvqCIC — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) June 8, 2017

No word on injuries.

Backup building on WB I-10 at Grant, after tanker truck fire on WB I-10. 2 right lanes CLOSED. Use Oracle/frontage. pic.twitter.com/vgcI1pMZwv — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) June 8, 2017

