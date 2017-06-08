TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

A tanker truck fire has closed two west bound lane of Interstate 10 at Grant Road. Department of Public Safety officials said the lanes will be closed for an unknown amount of time.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is reporting possible evacuations for the Lizard Fire (Dragoon).
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says lightning caused a wildfire south of Bowie Wednesday afternoon.
Tucson Police Department investigating a shooting on the southside that killed two men.
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.
Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be...
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
James Comey, the former FBI director, is set to testify Thursday to say, in part, that the president requested he drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.
Twelve-year-old golden retriever Molson, who was diagnosed with cancer and given just months to live, has had nonstop fun crossing off items on his bucket list, which his owner wrote for him. That included getting married.
The man saw the driver was having a seizure and rushed to save him.
The boy told his brother one of his teeth was loose but the other wasn’t, charging documents say.
