TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

TOP STORIES

1. SEVERAL FIRES BURNING IN COCHISE COUNTY, SOME RESIDENTS EVACUATED

According to the InciWeb site, the Smith Fire in the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area is at 1,791 acres and is at 75 percent contained, as of 9:48 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. 

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is reporting pre-evacuations for the Lizard Fire (Dragoon).

The sheriff's office reported that fire had comsumed 1,500 to 2,000 acres by 4 a.m. Thursday.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says lightning caused a wildfire south of Bowie Wednesday afternoon.

The Mountain Diamond Community was evacuated. No structures are in danger, according to a release.

2. TUCSON POLICE INVESTIGATE MIDTOWN HOMICIDE

Tucson police are investigating a homicide in the 3200 block of East Seneca Street.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the department, said when officers responded to a report of stabbing, they found a man in a common area of Bella Vista Apartments who had obvious signs of trauma .

Police believe the person or people responsible knew the victim.


3. POLICE SEARCHING FOR SHOOTING IN DOUBLE HOMICIDE

Tucson Police Department investigating a shooting on the south side that killed two men.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at Mission Manor Park at 6100 South 12th Avenue.

TPD believes a shooter is still on the loose.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or 88-crime and remain anonymous.


HAPPENING TODAY

Former FBI Director James Comey will give his widely anticipated testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee today.

In his opening statement, Comey says President Trump asked him to "let go" of the Michael Flynn investigation.
 

WEATHER

A touch cooler, but still hot with afternoon highs around 103 degrees.

An afternoon shower will be possible, especially east of Tucson.
 

