Watch: James Comey testifies before Senate Intelligence Committe - Tucson News Now

Watch: James Comey testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was suddenly fired last May by President Donald Trump, will tell his side of the story to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday in the most dramatic moment yet in the inquiry into the Trump campaign and Russia.

Watch the livestream of Comey's testimony here: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/raycom/mobile/liveplayer/universal/?p=kold&livestream

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. (10 a.m. ET).

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Fired FBI director Comey's testimony puts spotlight on Trump

    Fired FBI director Comey's testimony puts spotlight on Trump

    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:22 AM EDT2017-06-08 14:22:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:22 AM EDT2017-06-08 14:22:39 GMT

    Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

    Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

  • Need a smile? Video of 'eyebrow stamp' testing goes viral

    Need a smile? Video of 'eyebrow stamp' testing goes viral

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 3:32 PM EDT2017-06-07 19:32:04 GMT

    If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.

    If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.

  • Keith Urban wins big at CMT Awards, Underwood makes history

    Keith Urban wins big at CMT Awards, Underwood makes history

    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:12 AM EDT2017-06-08 14:12:20 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:12 AM EDT2017-06-08 14:12:20 GMT
    Lady Antebellum and Earth Wind & Fire perform "September" at the conclusion of the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)Lady Antebellum and Earth Wind & Fire perform "September" at the conclusion of the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

    Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be...

    Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be held Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

    •   
Powered by Frankly