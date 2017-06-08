Watch: James Comey testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was suddenly fired last May by President Donald Trump, will tell his side of the story to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday in the most dramatic moment yet in the inquiry into the Trump campaign and Russia.

Watch the livestream of Comey's testimony here: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/raycom/mobile/liveplayer/universal/?p=kold&livestream

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. (10 a.m. ET).

