Saner Fire threatens over 20 homes

Pima County Sheriff deputies in the San Xavier District are looking for a man who tried to rob a convenience store.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says the Saner Fire, burning in the Pedrogoza Mountains, is threatening 20 to 30 homes.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is reporting possible evacuations for the Lizard Fire (Dragoon).
A tanker truck fire has closed two west bound lane of Interstate 10 at Grant Road. Department of Public Safety officials said the lanes will be closed for an unknown amount of time.
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.
Police are releasing more information about a robbery and shooting that claimed the life of a Waveland man early Wednesday morning.
Former FBI Director James Comey is in Washington this morning to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.
