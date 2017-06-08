Saner Fire threatens over 20 homes - Tucson News Now

Saner Fire threatens over 20 homes

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says the Saner Fire, burning in the Pedrogoza Mountains, is threatening 20 to 30 homes.

The Pedrogoza Mountains are northeast of Douglas.

Residents in that area are under pre-evacuation.

