Convenience store robber flees empty-handed

Pima County Sheriff deputies in the San Xavier District are looking for a man who tried to rob the Circle K at 3102 East Benson Highway.

According to a release, the man entered the store on May 26 and demanded money from the cash register, but the employee told the man there was no money in the register.

The man then lifted his shirt revealing a gun, but the employee told him again there was no money in the register.

The man then fled the store empty-handed.

He is described as:

Hispanic

20 to 30 years old

Approximately 5-foot-9 with a medium build

He was last seen wearing a black and white hat, glasses, a white shirt with a gray undershirt, and pants.

Authorities said he is armed with a handgun.

If you see this suspect, do not approach him. Call 9-1-1, or call or text 88-crime. You can also submit a tip online by going to 88crime.org.

