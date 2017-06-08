Two arrested, indicted for practicing dentistry without a license

A tanker truck fire closed two westbound lane of Interstate 10 at Grant Road Thursday morning.
Senator John McCain issued a statement following former FBI Director James Comey testimony.
The city of Tucson department of transportation and fire department getting ready to kick off operation splash just one week
ahead of the start to the monsoon.
According to a release, 57-year-old Jose Contreras and 66-year-old Maria Valenzuela have been indicted by a State Grand Jury for operating an unlicensed dental office and selling prescription drugs in Tucson.
Pima County Sheriff deputies in the San Xavier District are looking for a man who tried to rob a convenience store.
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.
One recall targets Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles manufactured from 2013 through 2017, about 437,400 autos. A second recall covers about 161,074 Hyundai Genesis and Sonata vehicles manufactured in 2015 and 2016.
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.
"He kept saying 'bush, bush, bang, bang, bang'," said the 7-year-old's grandmother, Renee Cumberland. "Once we asked him, 'were you talking about the bus and you got hit?' He said 'Yes! Bang, Bang, Bang'!"
