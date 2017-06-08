Two arrested, indicted for practicing dentistry without a license

According to a release, 57-year-old Jose Contreras and 66-year-old Maria Valenzuela have been indicted by a State Grand Jury for operating an unlicensed dental office and selling prescription drugs in Tucson.

Two Indicted Accused of Operating as Unlicensed Dentists in Tucson @FBIPhoenix & #AZAG worked together on this case https://t.co/RtHrBlHdAf pic.twitter.com/ITg4ZHcYHZ — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) June 8, 2017

Contreras faces 12 felony counts including practicing dentistry without a license, selling a misbranded drug, possession of prescription drugs for sale, money laundering, and illegally controlling an enterprise.

Valenzuela faces six felony counts including practicing dentistry without a license, selling a misbranded drug, possession of prescription only drugs for sale, and money laundering.

Contreras was arrested May 11 while operating the unlicensed dental practice in a trailer.

Valenzuela was arrested the same day.

