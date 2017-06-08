City of Tucson prepares for Operation Splash

The city of Tucson department of transportation and fire department getting ready to kick off operation splash just one week

ahead of the start to the monsoon.

Shawn Moore, TDOT Program Coordinator says, “we stage the barricades out at the dip crossings so that they're there and ready so we just have to drive up and set them up."

Starting Monday the city will be on call around the clock to put more than 500 barricades at approximately 150 dip crossings.

The goal here is to make sure drivers don't go through flooded roads.

Capt. Andy Skaggs, spokesman for the Tucson Fire Department said "they're out there for a reason, they're out there for your protection, they're out there for the protection of those around you. It's just not worth the couple minutes you're going to save trying cross that wash."

A pilot program to give you free sandbags started just last year. The city gave out close to close to 30,000 sandbags.

"We've chosen a new distribution site here at the rodeo grounds just because it's a larger area that we can get people off the street, get people in a more controlled environment to where it's safe for the public and safe for our crews,” said Moore.



This map show where you can pick up sandbags ahead of the monsoon.







