McCain responds to criticism over his questioning during Comey testimony

By Tucson News Now Staff
Sen. John McCain (left) and James Comey (Source: CBSN) Sen. John McCain (left) and James Comey (Source: CBSN)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Sen. John McCain issued a statement following reaction on Twitter to his questions during former FBI Director James Comey's testimony on Thursday, June 8.

Comey asserted President Donald Trump fired him to interfere with his investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 election and its ties to the Trump campaign.

McCain is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which held the hearing.

McCain's statement, which can be read below, came as several thousand people on Twitter were confused by his line of questioning.

The following is McCain's response:

“I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people’s heads. Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games.

“What I was trying to get at was whether Mr. Comey believes that any of his interactions with the President rise to the level of obstruction of justice. In the case of Secretary Clinton’s emails, Mr. Comey was willing to step beyond his role as an investigator and state his belief about what ‘no reasonable prosecutor’ would conclude about the evidence. I wanted Mr. Comey to apply the same approach to the key question surrounding his interactions with President Trump—whether or not the President’s conduct constitutes obstruction of justice. While I missed an opportunity in today’s hearing, I still believe this question is important, and I intend to submit it in writing to Mr. Comey for the record.”

