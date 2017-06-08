McCain responds to criticism over his questioning during Comey testimony

Sen. John McCain issued a statement following reaction on Twitter to his questions during former FBI Director James Comey's testimony on Thursday, June 8.

Comey asserted President Donald Trump fired him to interfere with his investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 election and its ties to the Trump campaign.

McCain is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which held the hearing.

McCain's statement, which can be read below, came as several thousand people on Twitter were confused by his line of questioning.

John McCain at home right now believing he has successfully defeated Russia and the Clintons in one fell swoop https://t.co/arHsf41Bgh — Mike T (@majtague) June 8, 2017

After this incoherent mumbling from McCain & historically from Pelosi, we really need regular examinations as to mental fitness. #ComeyDay — Missy America (@Missy_America) June 8, 2017

Some of you made this point. If I may paraphrase: McCain barely knew where he was, but he knew damn well he was a Republican. — Cameron Steele (@Voyager19) June 8, 2017

KAMALA HARRIS: Let's talk about Sessions



JOHN CORNYN: Let's talk about Hillary



MARCO RUBIO: Let's talk about me



JOHN MCCAIN: I got bingo! — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 8, 2017

BIG TAKEAWAYS FROM COMEY HEARING:



1. Trump is guilty.



2. Republicans are determined to act like he's not.



3. McCain has lost his mind. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 8, 2017

McCain's incoherence would be *slightly* more understandable if he were wrestling w/new info. But Comey released his remarks 24 hrs ago. — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) June 8, 2017

Social media puzzled by McCain's Comey questioning https://t.co/aRMtUnLOyE pic.twitter.com/lQ2h3qJwRb — The Hill (@thehill) June 8, 2017

It's #ComeyDay.



The star is James Comey, but here's live footage of McCain jumping into the #ComeyHearings?? pic.twitter.com/zSEmvJxNGE — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) June 8, 2017

The following is McCain's response:

“I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people’s heads. Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games. “What I was trying to get at was whether Mr. Comey believes that any of his interactions with the President rise to the level of obstruction of justice. In the case of Secretary Clinton’s emails, Mr. Comey was willing to step beyond his role as an investigator and state his belief about what ‘no reasonable prosecutor’ would conclude about the evidence. I wanted Mr. Comey to apply the same approach to the key question surrounding his interactions with President Trump—whether or not the President’s conduct constitutes obstruction of justice. While I missed an opportunity in today’s hearing, I still believe this question is important, and I intend to submit it in writing to Mr. Comey for the record.”

Getting sense my q's today went over ppls heads - maybe going fwd I shouldn’t stay up late watching @Dbacks games... https://t.co/r5cnX0yypm — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) June 8, 2017

