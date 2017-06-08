Misbranding, undeclared allergen forces recall of 87 tons of beef products

Label for one of the products under recall. (Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

Pennsylvania company, Maid-Rite Specialty Foods, LLC., is recalling approximately 174,000 pounds of various beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The products under recall were distributed to institutional locations across the U.S.

According to the FSIS release the products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the products labels.

The problem was discovered on June 6, 2017, when Maid-Rite Specialty Foods, LLC. received notification from one of their ingredient suppliers that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.

The raw and ready-to-eat beef items were produced between March 13, 2017 and May 26, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

30-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF BURGERS,” with case code 83353-52980 and lot numbers 04/04/17, 04/06/17, 04/07/17, 04/10/17, 04/18/17, 04/24/17, 04/25/17, 05/04/17, 05/08/17, 05/15/17 and 05/16/17.

30-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF BURGERS,” with case code 83353-52981 and lot numbers 03/31/17 and 05/08/17.

30-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF BURGERS,” with case code 83353-52982 and lot numbers 03/31/17, and 05/08/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED AND CHARBROILED SALISBURY STEAK,” with case code 48339-44914 and lot numbers 03/31/17 and 05/08/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “OUR HOMESTYLE BIG-N-BEEFY PATTIES,” with case code 70804-35001 and lot numbers 03/20/17 and 04/19/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “OUR HOMESTYLE BIG-N-BEEFY PATTIES,” with case code 70804-35005 03/20/17, 03/31/17, 04/19/17, 05/02/17, 05/05/17, and 05/19/17.

30-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF MEATBALLS,” with case code 75156-33530with lot codes 03/13/17 and 04/28/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED BEEF STEAKETTE FOR SALISBURY,” with case code 75156-34914 and lot number 04/27/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “FULLY COOKED AND CHARBROILED SALISBURY STEAK,” with case code 48339-44913 and lot numbers 03/16/17, 03/28/17, 04/18/17, 05/08/17, and 05/17/17.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 77” or “EST. 118” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Those who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Kurt Sorensen or Deb Weber, Managers FSQA, at (570) 343-4748.

