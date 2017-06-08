Misbranding, undeclared allergen forces recall of 87 tons of beef products

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is reporting possible evacuations for the Lizard Fire (Dragoon).
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release deputies with the San Xavier District were patrolling near Milton Road and Palo Verde Road on April 24, when they found a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of the Tohono O'Odham Police Department's jurisdiction.
A bacterial disease called Leptospirosis, also known as Lepto, is making its way around dogs in Pima County. Pima Animal Care Center and the Pima County Health Department said there are seven confirmed cases in the county.
Anni Beach, a former teacher, instructs youngsters on acoustic instruments, songs, vocal technique and performance to create the Jam Pak Blues and Grass Neighborhood Band.
The products under recall were distributed to institutional locations across the U.S. According to the FSIS release the products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the products labels.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.
Neico Hayden's journey to graduation day has been a difficult one, but Wednesday was a celebration of his achievement and his life.
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.
