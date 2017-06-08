Two injured in multi vehicle crash in Green Valley

Green Valley Fire District crews were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 19, just north of kilometer 65 around 12:18 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

According to the GVFD there were four vehicles involved in the crash, one of which was a semi. Five people were evaluated at the scene, one was transported to Banner UMC in critical condition, while a second with non-life threatening injuries was transported to the Green Valley Hospital.

It took the 'jaws of life' to extract one person, who was trapped inside a vehicle. The three remaining people were not injured in the crash.

All occupants of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

Traffic was backed up in the area for 45 minutes while crews worked to clear the scene.

