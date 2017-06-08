Two injured in multi vehicle crash in Green Valley

Five people were evaluated at the scene, one was transported to Banner UMC in critical condition, while a second with non-life threatening injuries was transported to the Green Valley Hospital. It took the 'jaws of life' to remove one person who was trapped in a vehicle.
State and federal officials want to know what the public thinks about a proposed Sonoran Corridor connecting Interstate 10 and Interstate 19 south of Tucson International Airport as they begin an anticipated three-year environmental study of the idea.
Tucson police are asking drivers to avoid the Corona Road and Nogales Highway construction area.
Months of traffic restrictions for blasting that's been part of a state highway project in southeastern Arizona are over.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No word on when the street will reopen.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.
Neico Hayden's journey to graduation day has been a difficult one, but Wednesday was a celebration of his achievement and his life.
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.
