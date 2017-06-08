Two injured in multi vehicle crash in Green Valley - Tucson News Now

Two injured in multi vehicle crash in Green Valley

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Photo of crash scene in Green Valley. (Source: Green Valley Fire Department) Photo of crash scene in Green Valley. (Source: Green Valley Fire Department)
GREEN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Green Valley Fire District crews were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 19, just north of kilometer 65 around 12:18 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.  

According to the GVFD there were four vehicles involved in the crash, one of which was a semi.  Five people were evaluated at the scene, one was transported to Banner UMC in critical condition, while a second with non-life threatening injuries was transported to the Green Valley Hospital.  

It took the 'jaws of life' to extract one person, who was trapped inside a vehicle. The three remaining people were not injured in the crash.

All occupants of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.  

Traffic was backed up in the area for 45 minutes while crews worked to clear the scene. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • TrafficMore>>

  • Two injured in multi vehicle crash in Green Valley

    Two injured in multi vehicle crash in Green Valley

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:20:17 GMT
    Photo of crash scene in Green Valley. (Source: Green Valley Fire Department)Photo of crash scene in Green Valley. (Source: Green Valley Fire Department)

    Five people were evaluated at the scene, one was transported to Banner UMC in critical condition, while a second with non-life threatening injuries was transported to the Green Valley Hospital. It took the 'jaws of life' to remove one person who was trapped in a vehicle.

    Five people were evaluated at the scene, one was transported to Banner UMC in critical condition, while a second with non-life threatening injuries was transported to the Green Valley Hospital. It took the 'jaws of life' to remove one person who was trapped in a vehicle.

  • Public gets a chance to provide input on proposed Sonoran Corridor

    Public gets a chance to provide input on proposed Sonoran Corridor

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:40:04 GMT
    Sonoran Corridor study area. (Source: AZ Department of Transportation)Sonoran Corridor study area. (Source: AZ Department of Transportation)

    State and federal officials want to know what the public thinks about a proposed Sonoran Corridor connecting Interstate 10 and Interstate 19 south of Tucson International Airport as they begin an anticipated three-year environmental study of the idea. 

    State and federal officials want to know what the public thinks about a proposed Sonoran Corridor connecting Interstate 10 and Interstate 19 south of Tucson International Airport as they begin an anticipated three-year environmental study of the idea. 

  • TRAFFIC

    Construction causing heavy traffic on Nogales Highway

    Construction causing heavy traffic on Nogales Highway

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-06-07 15:51:01 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Tucson police are asking drivers to avoid the Corona Road and Nogales Highway construction area.

    Tucson police are asking drivers to avoid the Corona Road and Nogales Highway construction area.

    •   
Powered by Frankly