Lost valet ticket leads to stolen car

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Suspects in stolen vehicle case. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Suspects in stolen vehicle case. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for two suspects in a stolen car case.  

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-11, bald with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black sleeves and 'dope' written across the front, black shorts and black and white shoes. 

The second suspect is a Hispanic woman, 5-foot-5 with long black hair and a medium build.  She was last seen wearing a gray and white tank top with blue jeans and was carrying a black purse. 

According to a PCSD release deputies with the San Xavier District were patrolling near Milton Road and Palo Verde Road on April 24, when they found a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of the Tohono O'Odham Police Department's jurisdiction.  

The owner of the vehicle had lost a valet ticket while at the Desert Diamond Casino, PCSD learned and the vehicle was claimed by someone else.  

The stolen vehicle was seen outside the Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road, where a man and a woman were seen exiting the vehicle and entering the store.  

Deputies went inside looking for the suspects, but learned that the couple had exited out the back of the store.  

Auto Theft Detectives are continuing the investigation and are asking for the public's help in locating the suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org.

