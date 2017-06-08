Local Men's Care Center receives generous donations

A local men’s care center that helps veterans will be able to keep their doors open, thanks to you.

The Marshall Home for Men is a non-profit, 52 bed facility, that was in jeopardy of closing because of financial hardship.

The director said they’ve felt the effects of the minimum wage hike and also had to deal with a steep re-licensing fee. But over the last few weeks the director said our community has been generous in donating.

George Kalil, the Marshall Foundation, and the Tucson community helped them raise $17,000.

“I can’t thank them enough. These gentlemen really deserve to have a place like this to live and without their help a lot of our veterans would have been on the street,” Director, Joe Cimino said.

The Marshall home staff drives the men to doctor appointments, helps pay for medications, and provide meals. Cimino said they are confident they will continue to be around now for another 88 years.

